Volunteer fire company in West Mifflin mourning loss of president, assistant chief

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A volunteer fire company in West Mifflin is mourning the loss of its president and assistant chief.

Bill Pelikan was the president and assistant chief at Skyview Volunteer Fire Company West Mifflin No. 4 Station 296. He passed away at the age of 65 Sunday after battling cancer.

“Bill has been a staple to our department and community,” the fire company said in a Facebook post. “He will be drastically missed throughout.”

Pelikan’s funeral arrangements can be found here.

