Volunteers in Westmoreland County give hundreds of backpacks to local families

By WPXI.com News Staff

Volunteers in Westmoreland County give hundreds of backpacks to local families Kids were able to prepare to head back to school with the help of some volunteers in Irwin. (WPXI/WPXI)

IRWIN, Pa. — Kids were able to prepare to head back to school with the help of some volunteers in Irwin.

Grace Collective Church hosted a backpack giveaway on Saturday.

The backpacks were full of school supplies like pencils and glue sticks.

Families also received essentials like soap and shampoo.

The volunteers who participated in the event said it is satisfying to help the community.

Around 250 backpacks were given away during the event.

