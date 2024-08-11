Washington County Agricultural Fair begins, bring back rodeo

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Agricultural Fair kicked off its 226th year on Saturday.

The opening events included an applied pie and chocolate cake baking contests. Fairgoers were able to eat the final products.

Organizers say the rodeo will be making a return this year after encouragement from attendees.

“We had a lot of requests to bring the rodeo back, with the big concert last year, with the 225th, we decided, ‘Let’s try the rodeo this year,’ what people are asking for and see if we can keep that attendance going up,” said Fair Director Wayne Hunnell.

There are two rides scheduled this weekend. One will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday and the other will be held at 7 p.m.

The fair runs through next Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group