Washington County Controller behind bars for violating bond on animal abuse charge

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County official is behind bars after she violated her bond related to animal abuse charges from last year.

April Sloane was charged with animal abuse after her dog, Thor, died due to not being properly cared for.

>> Washington County Controller admits dog died due to poor care, search warrant says

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what officials found in Sloane’s house that led to her bond being revoked.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group