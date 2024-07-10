Local

Washington County Controller behind bars for violating bond on animal abuse charge

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County official is behind bars after she violated her bond related to animal abuse charges from last year.

April Sloane was charged with animal abuse after her dog, Thor, died due to not being properly cared for.

