Washington man arrested in connection to homicide in parking lot of Braddock Hills bar

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Braddock Hills.

Abdullaah Francken, 23, is charged with criminal homicide after a shooting on June 7.

>> Man shot, killed in bar parking lot in Braddock Hills

The shooting happened early in the morning in the parking lot of J Cats Bar. William Coffey, 24, was killed.

Detectives identified Francken through interviews with witnesses and surveillance video.

He was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

