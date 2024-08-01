Water line update project to wrap up in Monaca on Thursday

MONACA, Pa. — Parts of a community in Beaver County is expected to be without water on Thursday.

Monaca residents who live on Washington Avenue from 11th to 9th Street or on 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Indiana Avenue will be without water starting at 9 a.m.

The Borough of Monaca said this is part of an ongoing project to update water lines that started on July 25. They said they are taking advantage of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge closure to help make these improvements.

Monaca officials say this is the last day residents can expect outages.

The job will be wrapped up today after road restoration is completed.

