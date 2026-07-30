Wegman’s to break ground on new Cranberry Township location

CRANEBRRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wegmans Food Markets will soon break ground on its new location in Cranberry Township, marking the company’s first store in the Pittsburgh region.

The site at 5000 Cool Springs Drive will feature a 115,000-square-foot facility.

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The project is expected to create approximately 450 jobs for the local community. This expansion will bring the total number of Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania to 20, as the company currently operates 19 stores across the state.

The 115,000-square-foot store will feature departments for produce, seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese. Customers will also have access to a large selection of wine and beer alongside a market café that includes indoor and outdoor seating.

Bruce Hezlep, chair of the Cranberry Board of Supervisors, expressed support for the new development during the announcement.

“We are always thrilled when any company chooses Cranberry Township,” Hezlep said. “New business adds to our vibrant, healthy economy and gives our community ample choices for how and where they spend their money. We welcome Wegmans and their employees to Cranberry Township.”

Tom Jeppi, the store manager for the future Cranberry location, noted that the company opened its first Pennsylvania store more than 30 years ago.

“Since then, we’ve proudly grown our presence across the Commonwealth to 19 stores, building meaningful relationships with customers and communities along the way,” Jeppi said. He added that the company looks forward to developing local partnerships and delivering high-quality products to the Pittsburgh area.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Aug. 13. The event is not open to the public.

The store has a targeted opening date of fall 2027.

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