West Mifflin council rejects proposal for pet limit

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin community members broke out in applause and cheers as the council moved to kill a controversial proposal aimed at pet owners.

The borough was considering placing a limit on the number of pets one person could own but the backlash was swift.

People packed a council meeting Tuesday night planning to speak on the ordinance.

“Reject it! Don’t table it,” they yelled.

A line spilled out the door of a room filled with more than 100 upset community members.

“We want to vote tonight. We want it voted down,” one man shouted.

There were several outbursts as the meeting began.

“We voted you guys in, and we will get a new council next year,” another man shouted.

Councilmember Karen Santoro made a motion to table the pet law at the start of the meeting but that caused some uproar.

“I did not propose or write this ordinance,” Santoro said. “We don’t want to take your pets. That’s not on the table.”

Due to the sheer number of people, borough council members voted to kill the ordinance within the first 30 minutes of the meeting.

“Clearly the public has spoken, and this borough council has been receptive to it,” said Solicitor Phil DiLucente, who suggested the pet ordinance.

Many pet owners, including Emily Booth, were happy with the decision.

“I actually just felt a wave of relief,” Booth said. “I’m very emotional, obviously. I love my animals.”

The proposal would have limited homeowners to five pets. They could be all cats but no more than three dogs. The proposal would’ve put many responsible pet owners over the limit.

Booth has four dogs, chickens and exotic animals.

“We were discussing which dog we’d have to get rid of,” Booth said.

For many people, including Kelsey Gross, pets are like members of the family.

“I have three dogs and two cats, but I also have five pond fish,” Gross said. “This ordinance doesn’t discriminate when it comes to animals. I’m definitely happy.”

A separate proposal limiting the number of chickens a person can have was also struck down tonight.

Council members said the pet rules, as they were written, had a lot of flaws. They added that they don’t plan on proposing anything like the ordinance again.

