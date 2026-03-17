West Mifflin mayor weighs in on arrests made at protest along Kennywood Boulevard

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Six people were arrested along Kennywood Boulevard after a march for justice turned physical with police. Monday, West Mifflin’s Mayor spoke out about it.

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“If they would’ve notified us, we could have sat down and said, ’What is your plan? Here’s what we can offer you.’ We certainly respect the right to assemble and the right to protest. We would’ve made sure that it was safe,” Mayor Chris Kelly said.

Cell phone video taken Sunday along Kennywood Boulevard shows tense moments between West Mifflin police officers and a group of 50-plus protestors who were participating in a “justice walk” for 13-year-old Terrel TJ Byars Junior. The teen was hit and killed by a driver along the road in December. No charges have been filed against the driver, which prompted Sunday’s event.

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Kelly said, “These police officers have kids, and they feel for the family. They’re sympathetic but they have an obligation for safety for everybody.”

The walk started at the Duquesne Police station and was supposed to end at the nearby Speedway, but according to Mayor Kelly, things got incredibly dangerous when the large group spread out across all 4 lanes of highway.

He said, “When you spread out onto 4 lanes and you’re pushing baby carriages that aren’t available for quick maneuvering, that’s a danger sign.”

In the video, you can see the officers trying to get the crowd to the side then things turn violent.

Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Kelly says footage from the officer’s body-worn camera will also shed light on what happened.

Kelly said, “I have confidence in the training of our officers and the history of getting along with the entire community.”

A total of six people were arrested, including TJ’s dad and uncle. We’re told that because of these charges, the District Attorney’s office will be reviewing body camera footage from the police involved in the incident.

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