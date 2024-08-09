West Nile Virus found in mosquito samples from several local neighborhoods, boroughs

PITTSBURGH — More mosquito samples in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods and Allegheny County boroughs have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Allegheny County Health Department said crews will spray the following communities with a pesticide called Zenevex E20 next week:

Arlington

Beltzhoover

Carrick

Edgewood

Hazelwood

Homewood

Knoxville

Mt. Oliver

Mt. Washington

Point Breeze

Regent Square

Schenley Park

South Side Slopes

Wilkinsburg

Arlington, Beltzhoover, Carrick, Hazelwood, Knoxville, Mt. Oliver, Mt. Washington and the South Side Slopes will be treated on Aug. 12. Edgewood, Homewood, Point Breeze, Regent Square, Schenley Park and Wilkinsburg will be treated on Aug. 15.

The pesticide is used to lower mosquito and minimize the risk of human transmission. The pesticide is classified by the EPA as low-risk and is not harmful to humans or pets.

If it rains, spraying will be the following evenings.

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County this year was reported earlier this month. The person who tested positive lives in the area of Baldwin Borough. In addition to being the first reported case in Allegheny County in 2024, it was also the first case in Pennsylvania this year.

There have been two human cases of West Nile Virus within Allegheny County as of Aug. 7, the health department said.

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites to ACHD’s Housing and Community Environment Program by completing its online form or calling 412-350-4046.

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the CDC’s West Nile Virus webpage.

