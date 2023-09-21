West Virginia University proposes additional cuts, ‘reorganizing’ library operations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is proposing additional cuts after dropping more than 30 majors and 150 staff positions in an effort to balance the budget.

Now, the university said it is reorganizing library operations.

The budget could save up to $800,000 but would bring big changes.

Student workers and teaching assistants in the honors college could be in danger.

The offices of Career Services and Accessibility will reportedly see expansions under this change.

The university said official notifications will be sent out by Dec. 15.

