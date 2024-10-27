Westinghouse Bulldogs win City League Football Championship game against Taylor Allderdice 40-12

PITTSBURGH — The Westinghouse Bulldogs won their 3rd consecutive City League Football Championship on Saturday afternoon at Cupples Stadium, 40-12 over Taylor Allderdice.

Taylor Allderdice was playing for their late coach, Jerry Haslett, who died a few weeks before the season began, and they played with a lot of heart – keeping things tied up through the first half of play.

Khalil Green and Lloyd Penn connected for two touchdowns to give Westinghouse the 12-0 lead in the 2nd quarter. Allderdice fought back with a touchdown run from Mekhi Butler, and a 65-yard touchdown late in the half from Butler to Brandon Beechum.

The second half belonged to the Bulldogs. Khalil Mitchell gave Westinghouse a lead it would never relinquish with a touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. Green and Penn would connect for two more touchdowns, and Westinghouse sealed the win 40-12.

“It’s amazing to be able to add to the rich tradition of Westinghouse,” said Westinghouse coach Donta Green. “This is our 40th championship. It makes us the winningest city league football team in history. I’m happy to play a small part in that legacy and history.”

Westinghouse will now advance to the 1-A State Playoffs.

