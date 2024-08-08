Westmoreland County man accused of neglecting his 3 dogs for weeks

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Allegheny Township man is accused of neglecting his three dogs.

Court documents say Matthew Brueggeman, 40, went out of town for work and left his dogs at home.

A concerned neighbor reached out to police at the end of May, saying they had not seen anyone at the house for at least two weeks.

Police spoke with Brueggeman by phone, who said he had two people watching his dogs but was not able to give officers the dogsitters’ contact information.

Brueggeman also told police he did not have working electricity in the house where his dogs were left.

Police served a search warrant on the house the same day and were met by a friend of Brueggeman’s, who told them he’d only been asked to check on the dogs six times since April 24.

The friend told police Brueggeman advised him not to let the dogs outside and that they would just “make a mess” inside.

Brueggeman’s friend said he was asked to check on the dogs on May 9, and was told they hadn’t been checked on since May 1. Police said temperatures at the time were reaching the upper 80s.

Brueggeman is facing multiple charges including cruelty to animals and neglect.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group