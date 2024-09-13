Local

Westmoreland County shelter offering cash reward for information about suspicious dog death

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Tone

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County animal shelter is offering a cash reward for information on a dog’s suspicious death.

>> Westmoreland County shelter asking for public’s help after suspicious dog death

All But Furgotten in North Huntingdon is investigating the death of Tone, an almost 2-year-old gray and white Pitbull.

The shelter says Tone died between Aug. 22-25 on Turkeytown Road in West Newton.

A necropsy determined foul play was involved in Tone’s death, and the shelter calls what happened to him a “torturous crime.”

Anyone with information should call All But Furgotten at 724 382-7178. The cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 people killed, 2 injured in crash on I-70 in West Virginia, roadway shut down ‘indefinitely’
  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • West Virginia State University football player shot, killed night before game against his old school
  • VIDEO: $2.3M worth of heroin found in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read