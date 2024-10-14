Wholey’s to celebrate Rachael the Pig’s 31st birthday with check presentation to charity

PITTSBURGH — Wholey’s will celebrate Rachael the Pig’s 31st birthday this weekend.

The 550-pound bronze piggy bank collects donations all year for local Western Pennsylvania charity, the Homeless Children’s Education Fund, with that donation being matched by Wholey’s.

The birthday celebration will be on Oct. 19. The store will celebrate with birthday cake and this year’s donation check presentation to the Homeless Children’s Education Fund at noon.

