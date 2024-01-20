Wind chill hovers below or near 0 throughout Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up as the main weather headline Saturday turns from snow to the bitter cold. Temperatures have plunged into the low teens, with wind chills already at or slightly below zero. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph in the afternoon, keeping wind chills near zero all day. There may be occasional flurries or snow showers, but outside of a coating in a few spots, travel issues are not anticipated.

It will feel similar tonight, with lows near 10 degrees and wind chills near zero. By Sunday afternoon, winds lighten and temperatures climb into the 20s, making it feel a little more tolerable outside.

After a frigid start on Monday, temperatures rebound in a big way next week, with most days spent in the 40s and even near 50 by the end of the week. There’s a chance for some light rain or even a wintry mix on Tuesday morning, but a better chance for rain will come as we head toward Wednesday and again late Thursday.

