Woman accused of driving drunk, causing January crash that killed man, 74, in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local woman is facing homicide charges for her role in a deadly January crash in O’Hara Township.

According to Allegheny County police, Alyssa Galiano, 29, was driving a Jeep while drunk and crossed into oncoming traffic. The passenger in the other vehicle, Michael Vernon, 74, was killed.

Galiano’s 7-month-old daughter was also in the Jeep.

According to a criminal complaint, Galiano had just left Nox’s Tavern and Grille in Blawnox where she’d had several drinks. The crash happened about two miles away.

A witness told police he’d been driving behind Galiano and saw her pull into a median before taking off “like a rocket.”

According to police, the Jeep was traveling about 75 mph at the time of the collision, well over the speed limit.

Channel 11 has learned Galiano is set to turn herself in to police Friday morning.

