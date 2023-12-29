Local

Woman dead after vehicle goes over hillside in McKeesport

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman is dead after her vehicle went over a hillside in McKeesport.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Long Run Road at 4:01 p.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived they found the vehicle over the hill. They say an 82-year-old woman was dead inside.

Police say they do not believe foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

