Woman hit by fleeing vehicle in Clairton after shots were fired

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

stock police lights (Jack - stock.adobe.com)

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A woman was hit by a vehicle early on Saturday morning in Clariton.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers learned of a “disturbance,” followed by shots fired and a person down near 3rd Street and Waddell Avenue just after 2:15 a.m.

Several area police departments responded to the area, finding a large crowd. First responders then located a woman who had been hit by a vehicle and took her to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

ACPD says preliminary information from their investigation shows after shots were fired, a fleeing vehicle hit the woman and left. Detectives don’t think anyone was shot.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police through their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

