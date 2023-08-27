Wounded Warrior Project puts together backpacks with comfort items for veterans

PITTSBURGH — Local veterans are giving back to the community this weekend.

Wounded Warrior Project put together backpacks full of comfort items for veterans on Saturday.

Leaders said it was a celebration of the organization’s 20th anniversary.

“Wounded Warrior Project started in 2003 with just that, a backpack and a promise to be there for our wounded vets. Today we’re giving the opportunity for vets who received these backpacks who were critically injured to be able to pay it forward to this generation’s veterans,” said Alumni Manager Shawn Seguin.

Seguin estimates that 100 people attended the event.

