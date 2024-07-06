National

Jon Landau, Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer, dies at 63

By Anthony McCartney: Associated Press

Obit Jon Landau FILE - Jon Landau stands for a portrait at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on “Titanic" and the “Avatar” series, has died, announced in a statement Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on three of the biggest blockbusters of all time, “Titanic” and two “Avatar” films, has died. He was 63.

Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairman, announced Landau’s death in a statement Saturday. No cause of death was given.

“Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him,” Bergman said.

Landau’s partnership with Cameron led to three Oscar nominations and a best picture win for 1997′s “Titanic.” Together the pair account for some of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, including “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Landau’s career began in the 1980s as a production manager, and he gradually rose through the ranks, serving as a co-producer on “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Dick Tracy.”

