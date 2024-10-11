Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Former President Barack Obama made his first campaign stop in the City of Pittsburgh, rallying the vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. Joined by top state leaders like Gov. Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, and Senator Bob Casey, his visit comes as the race for the White House remains close. Harris’s supporters vowed on Thursday night to make her the next president of the United States.

“We are ready for a better story Pennsylvania, we are ready for a President Kamala Harris,” Obama said.

Thursday night was Obama’s first visit to the city since 2022, his stop a part of a nationwide swing through battleground states - rallying support for Harris.

During his speech, the former president laid out what he said is the stark contrast between Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems,” Obama said. He continued by addressing the crowded auditorium, “What I cannot understand is why anyone would think that Donald Trump would shake things up in a way that is good for you, Pennsylvania,” he questioned.

Later in his address, he discredited Trump’s track record on immigration and the economy.

“Why were there the same number of immigrants as when you [Donald Trump] took office as when you left office,” Obama asked. “You know what would actually bring order to the border and fix our immigration system the bi-partisan deal that Kamala Harris supported.”

On the economy, Obama stated that while Trump still has “concepts” of plans, Trump has been clear on one proposal, which is to expand foreign tariffs on goods brought into the United States.

“What he is proposing is basically a Trump sales tax that could cost the average family almost $4,000 a year,” Obama explained before he doubled down on the plans Harris has laid out for the county if elected.

“To lower housing costs Kamala will cut red tape and work with governors like Josh Shapiro as well as the private sector to build three million new homes, and provide first-time home buyers with up to $25,000 for a down payment,” he said.

Obama’s visit comes at a critical time in the campaign with recent polls showing Harris has a slight edge in Pennsylvania, a 3% lead over Trump.

Voters and University of Pittsburgh students who spoke with Channel 11 News said they are casting their votes for what they say is a better future.

“This is our country, and we love it and we just want to see, we just want to see it thrive,” Jaxon Knapp said.

“Mostly I support the change, the overthrowing of what we’ve had so far,” said Julia Palchikoff.

This visit marks the first of several stops for the former president who is expected to make visits in other battleground states ahead of the election, while Harris will visit Erie on Monday.

