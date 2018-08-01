11 INVESTIGATES: Pennsylvania refuses to release police chase policy

Channel 11 frequently responds to reports of police chases that end in a crash. On Thanksgiving Day in 2016, a chase in North Versailles ended when Demetrius Coleman crashed into another car in an intersection driving 100 miles per hour. The family of three in the other car, including a 2 year old girl, was killed instantly.
Since that day, 11 investigates has worked to learn more about local police chase policies. But, we learned that cannot legally be released.
Tonight at 5, 11 investigates spoke to a former Pittsburgh police chief and current state representative on why he thinks the secrecy is necessary.
"It's another police-related policy and procedure that's a secret in Pennsylvania," said Beth Pittinger of the Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board.
State law prevents police departments from making their pursuit policies public.
We look into other police departments across the country to see how easy it is to access their policies, and ask why they disagree with Pennsylvania's stance, on 11 News at 5.
