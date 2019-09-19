PITTSBURGH - A gag order has been issued in the case of a man charged with shooting and killing an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer in July in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
An Allegheny County Judge issued the order Wednesday, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Related Headlines
Christian Bey, 30, is accused of shooting 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall during a block party on Monticello Street. Investigators said Hall had left the party but was asked to come back because of a confrontation.
Hall died several days later at a hospital.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Bey was later arrested. Charges against him include criminal homicide and firearms violations.
With the gag order, prosecutors, defense attorneys and other people involved in Bey’s case are prohibited from speaking about the case outside of court.
The death penalty is being sought for Bey, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Attorney: Death penalty 'excessive' in killing of Pittsburgh police officer
- Death penalty being sought for suspect in shooting death of off-duty Pittsburgh officer
- Family of slain Pittsburgh officer thankful for alleged shooter's arrest
- Man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer arrested
- Hundreds celebrate life of Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall at funeral service
- Off-duty Pittsburgh officer dies after being shot
- Off-duty police officer shot multiple times
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}