  • Gag order issued in case of man charged in death of off-duty Pittsburgh officer

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A gag order has been issued in the case of a man charged with shooting and killing an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer in July in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

    An Allegheny County Judge issued the order Wednesday, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Related Headlines

    Christian Bey, 30, is accused of shooting 36-year-old Officer Calvin Hall during a block party on Monticello Street. Investigators said Hall had left the party but was asked to come back because of a confrontation.

    Hall died several days later at a hospital.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Bey was later arrested. Charges against him include criminal homicide and firearms violations.

    With the gag order, prosecutors, defense attorneys and other people involved in Bey’s case are prohibited from speaking about the case outside of court.

    The death penalty is being sought for Bey, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories