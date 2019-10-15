  • Local woman suspected in Florida woman's murder is competent to stand trial, treatment staff says

    By: Action News Jax

    NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - In a letter issued to a judge, Kimberly Kessler, the only suspect in the death and disappearance of a Florida mother, is said to be competent to stand trial.

    Written to Judge James Daniel, Waylon Lewis, of the Institutional Counsel, stated the treatment staff believes Kessler, originally of Butler County, is "competent to proceed and no longer meets criteria for continued involuntary commitment."

    Kessler is accused of killing Joleen Cummings, her former co-worker at a hair salon in Nassau County. Kessler had been reported missing from Butler County in 2004.

    Cummings has not been seen since May 2018 after failing to pick up her children and is presumed dead, according to deputies.

    Kessler was ruled incompetent to stand trial at the beginning of July in Nassau County court and was committed to be in a state hospital.

