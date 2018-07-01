PITTSBURGH - A group of people protesting the death of Antwon Rose have shut down a major East Liberty road.
Penn Avenue is blocked at Highland Avenue as demonstrators stand in a circle.
One person told Channel 11 the group is there to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing Rose earlier this month.
This is a developing story. Stay with wpxi.com and Channel 11 News for more information.
