Cam Heyward Ranks No. 98 on NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward came in at No. 98 on the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 Players list. It’s Heyward’s eighth time making the NFL Top 100, which is voted on by the players. Heyward is the first Steeler to make the list on the countdown.

“OG, he’s still doing it,” Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown said of Heyward. “Still doing it at the same level. It’s crazy.”

Heyward was also commended for his leadership by teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick.

