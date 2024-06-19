Former Pitt Panthers safety Paris Ford pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges, case Proceeds to Trial

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

The criminal case against former Pitt Panthers and Steel Valley defensive back Paris Ford will proceed after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Ford was in court in front of magistrate Armand Martin on Tuesday and plead not guilty to four felony counts, one of which was added just before the hearing, and one misdemeanor. The case will now proceed to a formal arraignment in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 5.

The magistrate ruled that assistant district attorney Katie Simmers present enough evidence to show that a crime was committed and that Ford was the likely perpetrator. Defense counsel Wendy Williams frequently objected to the veracity of prosecution claims and said that no evidence presented directly connected Ford to the crime.

