    PITTSBURGH - A Fayette County woman is trying to save her uncle's life and she took her message to PNC Park.

    Emily Behm's uncle needs a liver transplant.

    She created a sign to encourage any donors to come forward.

    You can see if you're a match HERE.

    This isn't the first time someone turned to a sporting event to find a transplant.

    In 2018, we shared Kelly Sowatsky's story.

    Pens fan brings sign to game asking for kidney

    She found a donor after waving a sign at a Pittsburgh Penguins game.

    Ashley Pritchard also asked for help for her father at a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game in December.

    So far, 70 people have stepped forward willing to be tested as a possible donor for David Pritchard.

    The 58-year-old Cranberry Township man has already had one kidney transplant and has battled tongue and tonsil cancer, as well as thyroid cancer.

    He was diagnosed in May 2018 with Stage 5 kidney failure.

     

