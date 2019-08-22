PITTSBURGH - A Fayette County woman is trying to save her uncle's life and she took her message to PNC Park.
Emily Behm's uncle needs a liver transplant.
She created a sign to encourage any donors to come forward.
TRENDING NOW:
- Animals rescued from home after woman found dead inside
- Man arrested after talking about mass shooting inside local church
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- VIDEO: North Hills community proposes changes to dog barking rules
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
You can see if you're a match HERE.
This isn't the first time someone turned to a sporting event to find a transplant.
In 2018, we shared Kelly Sowatsky's story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Pens fan brings sign to game asking for kidney
She found a donor after waving a sign at a Pittsburgh Penguins game.
Ashley Pritchard also asked for help for her father at a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game in December.
So far, 70 people have stepped forward willing to be tested as a possible donor for David Pritchard.
The 58-year-old Cranberry Township man has already had one kidney transplant and has battled tongue and tonsil cancer, as well as thyroid cancer.
He was diagnosed in May 2018 with Stage 5 kidney failure.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}