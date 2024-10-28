Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Depth Chart – Week 8 vs New York Giants

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The big changes might come in another week. The Pittsburgh Steelers will get two players back from injury this week against the New York Giants, with defensive backs Donte Jackson and Damontae Kazee back in the depth chart for their Monday Night Football matchup.

But after the Steelers’ Week 9 bye, a huge number of players could be set to return from injury, along with Cam Sutton back from his suspension, as the Steelers reload for the second half of the season.

Here’s how they’ll line up in Week 8 against the Giants;

