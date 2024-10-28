Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Depth Chart – Week 8 vs New York Giants

By Alan Saunders - SteelersNOW.com

Cam Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) talks to the team on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Steelers 27-24. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

By Alan Saunders - SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The big changes might come in another week. The Pittsburgh Steelers will get two players back from injury this week against the New York Giants, with defensive backs Donte Jackson and Damontae Kazee back in the depth chart for their Monday Night Football matchup.

But after the Steelers’ Week 9 bye, a huge number of players could be set to return from injury, along with Cam Sutton back from his suspension, as the Steelers reload for the second half of the season.

Here’s how they’ll line up in Week 8 against the Giants;

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Families of victims, survivors of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting hold ceremony on 6 year anniversary
  • Bomb threat at Pennsylvania GOP office under investigation
  • Steelers QB Justin Fields unexpectedly added to injury report
  • VIDEO: Families of victims, survivors of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting hold ceremony on 6 year anniversary
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read