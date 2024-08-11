Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers OT Troy Fautanu suffered ‘minor’ MCL sprain vs. Texans

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Troy Fautanu Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) runs onto the field before an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu suffered a minor MCL sprain during his team’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fautanu was not obviously injured during the run of play on Friday, but a team spokesman confirmed after the game that he had suffered a knee injury and was being evaluated.

An MCL sprain will likely cause Fautanu to miss multiple weeks, but will not be season-ending, as several other knee injuries could be.

