Steelers OT Troy Fautanu suffered ‘minor’ MCL sprain vs. Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu suffered a minor MCL sprain during his team’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fautanu was not obviously injured during the run of play on Friday, but a team spokesman confirmed after the game that he had suffered a knee injury and was being evaluated.

An MCL sprain will likely cause Fautanu to miss multiple weeks, but will not be season-ending, as several other knee injuries could be.

