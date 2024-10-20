Penguins can not stop making mistakes; blow chance in loss to Jets

WINNIPEG — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4-0) were poised to end the undefeated streak of the Winnipeg Jets, claiming a two-goal second-period lead. However, the Penguins have not yet figured out how to get out of their own way this season, and more mistakes begot more Winnipeg Jets (5-0-0) goals and another Penguins loss.

What could have been became another anger-inducing event. Winnipeg won 6-3 at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

Coach Mike Sullivan put the Penguins’ lines in a blender and came up with four new combinations, but Lars Eller was the one player who fought against the slipping trend.

Eller (3, 4) scored a pair of goals Sunday, one in front of the net, but a more important third-period marker on a strong individual effort off the wall to the net that gave the Penguins a tie game 3-3 and a chance.

