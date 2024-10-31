Penguins Game 12, Slip Sliding Away; Lines, Notes,

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ season is slip-sliding away. The team is winless in six. Coach Mike Sullivan has scrambled, juggled, changed, and otherwise nuked his original lineup in favor of a top-heavy version, hoping to erase the cavalcade of monstrous mistakes that have cost the team three 2-0 leads in the last five games.

Thursday, they’ll face the Anaheim Ducks (4-4-1) at PPG Paints Arena. The puck will drop just after 7 p.m.

Almost one year to the day, the Ducks’ last visit to PPG was eventful. The Penguins squandered both a third-period lead and a last-minute power play. Mason MacTavish tied the game with 16:59 remaining, took a penalty at 17:41 remaining, then scored a breakaway goal as he exited the penalty box with 13 seconds remaining.

