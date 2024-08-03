Olympics

Former PSU student, CMU coach bring home silver medal in shot put for Team USA

By WPXI.com News Staff

Joe Kovacs, of the United States, competes in the men's shot put final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

By WPXI.com News Staff

Saint-Denis, FRANCE — A Pennsylvania man has won a medal for Team USA in track and field.

Joe Kovacs won shot put silver on Saturday.

Kovacs is an Olympics veteran with his newest medal marking his third consecutive Olympic silver, NBC reports.

He is a Pennsylvania native from Bethlehem and a former Penn State student.

>>> Ones to watch: Penn State athletes

The silver medal is also an accomplishment for CMU shot put coach, Gary Aldrich, who is the coach for Team USA’s men’s throwers. Kovacs’ wife, Ashley, is Team USA’s throwers coach for women.

Kovacs earned the medal after a 22.15m toss on his sixth attempt.

Rajindra Campbell from Jamaica won the bronze and Ryan Crouser from Team USA won the gold.

