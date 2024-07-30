Gynmast with local ties has shot at Olympic gold medal during Tuesday’s finals

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A gymnast with local ties will have another shot at Olympic gold. Jade Carey will compete in Tuesday’s women’s team final.

Carey’s family members said they’re so proud to see her on the world stage.

>> Ones to watch: Jade Carey

“I’m very proud of her,” said Rose Yanko, Carey’s great-aunt.

Carey’s family said the 24-year-old has been an athlete and natural competitor since she was a little girl. Now, the gymnast is once again taking center stage showing her talent in the Paris Olympics.

“This is her dream,” Carey’s cousin Wendy McDivitt said. “Since she was three she has been in the gym doing gymnastics and competing.”

Channel 11 met with some of Carey’s family outside their home in Saltsburg, Westmoreland County.

Wearing their ‘Team Jade’ T-shirts, they’ve been supporting her every step of the way.

“I get up at 5:30 in the morning to watch it,” said Mike Ringle, Carey’s great-uncle. “I just want to thank everybody for supporting her.”

They were there for the gymnast even when fell during her floor routine at the women’s team qualifiers on Sunday.

“She’s had a lot of diversity I think in different areas and has really overcome a lot of that,” McDivitt said. “I was just kind of cheering, ‘Pull it together. You still have vault.’”

She did quickly rebound getting top scores on the vault.

“She shook it off,” Yanko said. “She did a great job. She had a great comeback.”

Carey’s great aunt and cousin said she wasn’t feeling well the few days leading up to the event.

“She’d been throwing up and she hadn’t eaten anything,” said Yanko.

The athlete, who won gold for her floor routine at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, shared a message with her fans.

Her Instagram post read, “Not the day I was expecting to have but I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. I am so proud of this team and what we accomplished today. We’re not done yet.”

“Jade’s one of the most humble athletes, coming from an athlete myself,” said McDivitt. “She’s, I think, a very good role model for young girls that are wanting to get into gymnastics.”

Carey will move forward with Team USA in the final on Tuesday. Her family believes they have what it takes to go for the gold.

“Jade, we wish you the best and we all love you,” Yanko said.

Carey’s family told Channel 11 they spoke with the athlete on Monday, saying she was back out competing in the games and feeling much better.

Carey will also compete in the women’s vault final Saturday exclusively on Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group