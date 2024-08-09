Olympics

Noah Lyles wins bronze medal in Paris Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

APTOPIX Paris Olympics Athletics Noah Lyles, of the United States, is treated by medical staff following the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP)

SAINT-DENIS, France — Team USA’s Noah Lyles won a bronze medal on Thursday in the 200-meter final after testing positive for COVID-19.

>> Noah Lyles named fastest man alive after winning first Olympic gold medal in 100m

NBC News reports Lyles was taken off the track in a wheelchair after securing a medal.

Lyles, who originally aimed to take home the gold in both the 100 and 200-meter events, later revealed he tested positive for COVID earlier this week.

He will miss out on the rest of the games but is returning to the U.S. with two Olympic medals.

