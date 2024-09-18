Sports

Pirates lifeless again vs. Cardinals; Nick Yorke gets big first

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates' Nick Yorke singles during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bailey Falter delivered a strong start for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the offense was quiet for the second-straight night in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Pirates (71-80) took an early lead on a Bryan De La Cruz solo home run to center, just his second in 37 games since he was acquired at the trade deadline.

The Cardinals (76-75) evened the score in the bottom of the third when Bryan Reynolds couldn’t track down a Luken Baker RBI-triple off the wall in left.

