Pirates Preview: Bucs begin important homestand Tuesday night against Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged their series against the Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 on Sunday afternoon before an off day on Monday.
Oneil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez each hit two-run homers and Bailey Falter got the win after holding the Braves to one run in five innings.
The Pirates return home for a seven-game home stand against the Cardinals and Mets starting Tuesday night against St. Louis. Looking at the standings, the Pirates (40-43) trail the Cardinals (43-40) by three games and are a game and a half behind the Mets (41-41).
