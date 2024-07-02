Pirates Preview: Bucs begin important homestand Tuesday night against Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged their series against the Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 on Sunday afternoon before an off day on Monday.

Oneil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez each hit two-run homers and Bailey Falter got the win after holding the Braves to one run in five innings.

The Pirates return home for a seven-game home stand against the Cardinals and Mets starting Tuesday night against St. Louis. Looking at the standings, the Pirates (40-43) trail the Cardinals (43-40) by three games and are a game and a half behind the Mets (41-41).

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group