Pirates Preview: Bucs begin important homestand Tuesday night against Cardinals

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged their series against the Atlanta Braves with a 4-1 on Sunday afternoon before an off day on Monday.

Oneil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez each hit two-run homers and Bailey Falter got the win after holding the Braves to one run in five innings.

The Pirates return home for a seven-game home stand against the Cardinals and Mets starting Tuesday night against St. Louis. Looking at the standings, the Pirates (40-43) trail the Cardinals (43-40) by three games and are a game and a half behind the Mets (41-41).

