Pirates Preview: Bucs host one of American League’s best

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates rally but Aroldis Chapman blows save in Pirates' 3-2 loss to Mets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates completed the sweep over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon with a 3-1 win at PNC Park.

Bailey Falter carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Jared Triolo connected on his eighth home run of the season in the win.

After a day off on Thursday, the Pirates will look to push their winning streak to five games in welcoming Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals.

