Pirates Preview: How Will Bucs Follow Friday’s Onslaught?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense exploded in a 14-2 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park on Friday night.

The Pirates matched a franchise record with seven home runs. Bryan Reynolds and Rowdy Tellez each homered twice and hit a grand slam. On the mound, Paul Skenes improved to 5-0 with seven-strong innings.

The Pirates (42-45) and Mets (42-44) will continue their four-game series on Saturday evening in a battle of southpaws.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group