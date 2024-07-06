Sports

Pirates Preview: How Will Bucs Follow Friday’s Onslaught?

By dann

Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, top, celebrates with Yasmani Grandal, left, as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam off New York Mets relief pitcher Jake Diekman during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By dann

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense exploded in a 14-2 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park on Friday night.

The Pirates matched a franchise record with seven home runs. Bryan Reynolds and Rowdy Tellez each homered twice and hit a grand slam. On the mound, Paul Skenes improved to 5-0 with seven-strong innings.

The Pirates (42-45) and Mets (42-44) will continue their four-game series on Saturday evening in a battle of southpaws.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 18-year-old volunteer firefighter killed by falling tree being remembered as hard-working, helpful
  • Pine Township neighbors react after 2 men found dead in pool on July 4th holiday
  • Charges filed months after deadly crash on I-70, victim’s family speaks out
  • VIDEO: Woman bitten by shark returns to beach for National Geographic feature
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read