Pirates Preview: Jared Jones looks to even series vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 7-4 by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night in the first of a seven-game homestand at PNC Park.

Mitch Keller was roughed up for six runs (five earned) in five innings pitched. At the plate, Jack Suwinski went 3 for 3 with a three-run home run.

The Pirates (40-44) will attempt to even the series against the Cardinals (44-40) behind Jared Jones on Wednesday night.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group