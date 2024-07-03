Sports

Pirates Preview: Jared Jones looks to even series vs. Cardinals

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 7-4 by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night in the first of a seven-game homestand at PNC Park.

Mitch Keller was roughed up for six runs (five earned) in five innings pitched. At the plate, Jack Suwinski went 3 for 3 with a three-run home run.

The Pirates (40-44) will attempt to even the series against the Cardinals (44-40) behind Jared Jones on Wednesday night.

