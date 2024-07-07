Pirates Preview: Luis Ortiz Makes Second Start This Season as Bucs Look to Rebound

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

A day after erupting for 14 runs, the Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t muster much offensively and fell 5-2 to the New York Mets at PNC Park on Saturday.

Bailey Falter left his start in the third inning with left posterior arm discomfort and is being examined. Oneil Cruz provided all the offense with a two-run home run that bounced off the foul pole and into the Allegheny River.

The Pirates (42-46) will look to bounce back against the Mets (43-44) in the third of four games on Sunday afternoon.

