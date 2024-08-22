Sports

Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes welcomes Reds to PNC Park

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped another one-run game, falling 1-0 in walk-off fashion to the Texas Rangers in the series rubber match on Wednesday.

Domingo Germán threw six-scoreless innings but Wyatt Langford delivered the game-ending single off of David Bednar in the bottom of the ninth.

After a brief three-game road trip, the Pirates (59-67) will host the Cincinnati Reds (61-65) at PNC Park for a four-game series starting Thursday night.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Our hearts are heavy’: Community remembering girl hit by car, killed in Harrison Township
  • Naked man with knife enters CMU student’s off-campus home, tries to sexually assault her, police say
  • Man, 79, killed when motorcycle collides with school bus in Jefferson Township
  • VIDEO: 2 nursing aides accused of abusing man at Valencia assisted living facility
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read