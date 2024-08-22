Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes welcomes Reds to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped another one-run game, falling 1-0 in walk-off fashion to the Texas Rangers in the series rubber match on Wednesday.

Domingo Germán threw six-scoreless innings but Wyatt Langford delivered the game-ending single off of David Bednar in the bottom of the ninth.

After a brief three-game road trip, the Pirates (59-67) will host the Cincinnati Reds (61-65) at PNC Park for a four-game series starting Thursday night.

