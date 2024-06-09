Pirates unable to complete sweep vs. Twins after Heller implodes in 10th

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a chance to complete the sweep over the Minnesota Twins but fell 11-5 after Ben Heller imploded in the 10th inning at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins tagged Heller (0-1) for seven runs, six of which were earned, on five hits. Heller walked one, hit three batters and struck out a pair.

Manuel Margot opened the onslaught with an RBI triple. After the Twins (34-31) loaded the bases against Heller, Willi Castro was hit with a pitch to plate another. Carlos Santana doubled home two and Carlos Correa plated a pair with a base hit. Max Kepler drove in the Twins’ seventh run of the extra frame with a single to left.

