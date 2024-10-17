Russell Wilson will likely start when Steelers face Jets Sunday night on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — It’s looking more likely that Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the Steelers when they face the New York Jets on Sunday night on Channel 11.

Wednesday, offensive lineman Dan Moore told Channel 11 that Wilson was getting first-team work.

Mike Tomlin said Wilson is healthy and just has to knock the rust off.

Wilson said he’s confident that he’s doing just that.

“It’s the first game of the year for me,” Wilson said. “But you know, I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of first games. So the confidence is there, obviously, and then just being out with the guys, that’s the fun part about this game is just playing, playing the game you love and doing the physical part of getting the end zone hopefully and scoring a bunch of touchdowns.”

Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start. Tomlin said he was good, not great.

Fields told reporters that he agrees there’s work to do.

“I don’t think I’ve played good enough if I’m being real with you,” Fields said. “If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don’t think there would be any sort of [question] of who should be playing and who should not. At the end of the day, we got a few wins, of course, I’m glad about that, but there are areas that I can get better at

