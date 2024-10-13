Sports

Steelers’ rookie center Zach Frazier leaves game against Raiders with injury

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Zach Frazier Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

LAS VEGAS — The Steelers’ rookie center Zach Frazier left Sunday’s game against the Raiders with an ankle injury.

Late in the third quarter, Frazier was blocking on a run play when he was rolled up on.

He was helped to his feet and walked off the field with assistance and was marked as doubtful to return.

Frazier is a key part of the Steelers offense and was recently ranked sixth among all NFL rookies in an ESPN poll.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a right shoulder injury late in the second quarter. He was slow to get up but returned to the game after being checked out in the medical tent.

