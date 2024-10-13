Steelers’ rookie center Zach Frazier leaves game against Raiders with injury

LAS VEGAS — The Steelers’ rookie center Zach Frazier left Sunday’s game against the Raiders with an ankle injury.

Late in the third quarter, Frazier was blocking on a run play when he was rolled up on.

He was helped to his feet and walked off the field with assistance and was marked as doubtful to return.

Frazier is a key part of the Steelers offense and was recently ranked sixth among all NFL rookies in an ESPN poll.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a right shoulder injury late in the second quarter. He was slow to get up but returned to the game after being checked out in the medical tent.

