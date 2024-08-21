Sports

Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier ready to take on starting role: ‘I didn’t want to be a backup’

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Zach Frazier Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) takes a break during the team's NFL OTA's football practice in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers placing center/guard Nate Herbig (torn rotator cuff) on the injured reserve list, likely ending his 2024 season with the club. Rookie Zach Frazier will be the starting center in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Frazier has turned heads in the first two preseason games, so it was already heading in the direction that he would be a Day 1 starter. Herbig had a poor performance in the first preseason game against Houston, and was ultimately benched for Frazier during the game.

In 24 pass-blocking snaps in Saturday night’s game against Buffalo, Frazier allowed zero sacks and pressures.  according to Pro Football Focus. He received an overall passing-blocking grade of 82.3.

