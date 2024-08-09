Weather

Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could bring heavy downpours

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Rain impacts by area

PITTSBURGH — It will be dry from some but soggy for others.

Rain from the remnants of Hurricane Debby will continue to skirt the area this morning bringing a wet start to much of the region.  The steadiest and heaviest rain will be east of Pittsburgh.

Rainfall amounts will increase quickly toward the Laurel Highlands and into central Pennsylvania where Flood Watches have been posted for much of the day.

Flood Watch posted just east of Pittsburgh area as Tropical Storm Debby moves north

The Pittsburgh area will see less than a quart inch of rain, but areas of Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties could see an inch or more of rain by this afternoon...especially east of a line from Indiana to Latrobe to Uniontown.

Rain quickly tapers off to a few spotty showers later today as drier air moves in for tonight and the weekend.  Humidity will lower quickly for the weekend with highs only in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

