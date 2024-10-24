Weather

Sun, clouds mix in with cold temperatures Thursday morning

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — You’ll need to find the jackets again this morning as temperatures will only recover into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will be a bit warmer but still comfortable.

Another cold front moves through the area Friday night bringing a few light rain showers and much cooler air for the last weekend of October.

