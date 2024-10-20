Temperatures drop overnight, dry stretch continues

PITTSBURGH — Fantastic weather for Sunday night football! Kick-off temperatures will be in the low 60s with cooler marks to end the game around 50 degrees. It will be clear and chilly overnight as temperatures fall to the low 40s.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is expected for the Liberty/Clairton area again on Monday where the air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, those in this group may want to limit time outdoors in this area tomorrow.

Orange Air Quality Alert Orange Air Quality Alert (WPXI)

The extended dry stretch will continue into the middle of next week, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. There will be a chance of a few showers by Wednesday evening with much cooler air to follow for the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only make it to the mid to upper 50s!

